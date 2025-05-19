Focus Partners Wealth Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 56,666 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CMC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. The trade was a 19.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

