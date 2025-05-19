Focus Partners Wealth Has $916,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $203.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $204.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

