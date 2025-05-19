Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in PG&E were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of PG&E by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,306.80. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 3.0%

PCG opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

