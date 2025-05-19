Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Natera were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Natera alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Natera by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 477,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 53,292 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 283,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Natera by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 923,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $12,514,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,160,963.60. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $859,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,768 shares in the company, valued at $20,600,516.72. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,436 shares of company stock worth $22,019,079 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $152.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.79. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Natera’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.