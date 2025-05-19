Focus Partners Wealth Invests $884,000 in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.17% of Altimmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $5.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALT

Altimmune Profile

(Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.