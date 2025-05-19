Focus Partners Wealth Lowers Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $715.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $586.35 and a 200-day moving average of $614.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.