Focus Partners Wealth Makes New $712,000 Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $163.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $132.93 and a 12 month high of $164.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.74.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

