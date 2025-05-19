Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 1,612 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NULV opened at $41.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $43.39.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

