Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 85 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $2,584.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,135.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,999.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,550.00 and a 12 month high of $2,610.30.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,521.33.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

