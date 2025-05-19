Focus Partners Wealth Raises Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Bank OZK by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.20%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.