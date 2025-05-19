Focus Partners Wealth Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Garmin were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,067,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,726,645,000 after buying an additional 215,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $913,544,000 after buying an additional 75,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $396,184,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,475,000 after buying an additional 149,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,394,000 after buying an additional 286,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.80.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $205.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.59. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $1,044,762.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,799.50. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $609,677.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,180.32. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

