Focus Partners Wealth Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,358,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,501,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $60.23 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

