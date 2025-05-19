Focus Partners Wealth Reduces Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327,820 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in WEX were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in WEX by 1,635.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in WEX by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX opened at $139.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average is $160.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

