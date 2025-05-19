Focus Partners Wealth Sells 1,437 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Onsemi by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Onsemi by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

Onsemi Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ ON opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. Onsemi has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

