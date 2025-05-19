Focus Partners Wealth Sells 278 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,295,000 after buying an additional 979,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,884,000 after purchasing an additional 357,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,279,000 after purchasing an additional 38,411 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 870,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,648,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after buying an additional 117,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $232.27 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $95.17 and a one year high of $234.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.63. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carpenter Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.