Focus Partners Wealth Sells 279,137 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,137 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Yum China were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $4,146,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.14 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

