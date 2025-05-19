Focus Partners Wealth Sells 58,727 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,727 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,021,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after purchasing an additional 627,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after purchasing an additional 326,604 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,359,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,511,000 after purchasing an additional 264,383 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 398.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 291,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 232,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $81.55 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.54.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

