Focus Partners Wealth Takes $972,000 Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,103 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ADX opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 10.16%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

