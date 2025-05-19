Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 195,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Shares of UTF opened at $25.70 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

