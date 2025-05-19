Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Get Maplebear alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Maplebear by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Maplebear by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maplebear by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Maplebear from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART opened at $45.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,182,360. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,310.44. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.