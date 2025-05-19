Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 260,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 179,285 shares during the period. Expect Equity LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,232,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,330.02. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $749,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,780. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,950 shares of company stock worth $2,159,035. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

