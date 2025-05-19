Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Frontline by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.16 million. Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Frontline’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

