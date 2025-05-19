Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) were down 10.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 668 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.88). Approximately 2,912,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 728,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.91).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.75) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Future presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,060 ($14.10).
Future Trading Down 10.3%
Future Company Profile
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
