Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Time to Sell?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) was down 10.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 668 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.88). Approximately 2,912,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 728,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.91).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.75) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,060 ($14.10).
Future Stock Down 10.3%
About Future
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
