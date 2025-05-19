Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Time to Sell?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) was down 10.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 668 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.88). Approximately 2,912,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 728,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.91).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.75) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,060 ($14.10).

Future Stock Down 10.3%

About Future

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £723.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 747.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 865.77.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

