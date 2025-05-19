Future (LON:FUTR) Trading Down 10.3% – What’s Next?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 668 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.88). Approximately 2,912,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 728,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.91).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.75) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Future has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,060 ($14.10).
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
