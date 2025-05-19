Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Reduced by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912,618 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $82.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

