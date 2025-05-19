Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 17,209 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XERS. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xeris Biopharma

In related news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,559.30. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.10. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Articles

