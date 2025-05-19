Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 408,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,474 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cryoport by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cryoport by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,927,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after buying an additional 609,021 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 159,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $6.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.92. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.19 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

