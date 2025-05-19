Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 57,029 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,029 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 278,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 586,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nextdoor

In related news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,005.40. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIND. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Nextdoor Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE KIND opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $562.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

