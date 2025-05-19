Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 4,220 Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Lineage in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lineage by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $47.63 on Monday. Lineage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Lineage’s payout ratio is -65.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lineage from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lineage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lineage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lineage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lineage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

In other Lineage news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 4,420 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,916.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 24,317 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,178.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,186 shares of company stock worth $2,666,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

