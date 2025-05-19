Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 987 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $218.72 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average is $221.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.