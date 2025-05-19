Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,069,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 570.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $166.94 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.75 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.66.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,294.20. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

