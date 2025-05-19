Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 142.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRO shares. StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

KRO stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.22. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.56 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Kramer bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $104,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,447.80. This represents a 187.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

