Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $233,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 161,675 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $106.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $277,417.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,536.54. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,820 shares of company stock worth $27,406,958. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.74.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

