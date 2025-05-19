Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $220,000 in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,001 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORN. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 674,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 291,550 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,023,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 273,760 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 150,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ORN stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORN. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Orion Group

Orion Group Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.