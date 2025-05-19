Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $248,000 in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $183,924,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at $165,294,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at $161,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at $155,829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,628,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SARO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

StandardAero Stock Performance

NYSE:SARO opened at $30.02 on Monday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at StandardAero

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $180,066,291.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,817,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,595,803.84. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

