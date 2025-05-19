Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $254,000 in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $20,664,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $19,805,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 821,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 236,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 177,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $3,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $103,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,225. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,025. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,094. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 7.3%

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.