Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 354.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 61,487 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 82,780 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 42,719.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after buying an additional 1,390,951 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW opened at $41.86 on Monday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $110.06. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Tidewater had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.95 per share, for a total transaction of $72,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183,670 shares in the company, valued at $89,421,286.50. The trade was a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

