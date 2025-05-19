Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 29,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CFO Eric R. Newell bought 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,024.21. This represents a 4.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

