Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Posted by on May 19th, 2025

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVLFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 240,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $553.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

