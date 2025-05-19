Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $606,075.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,309.05. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,658.39. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,763 shares of company stock valued at $824,095. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $121.88 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.02.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

