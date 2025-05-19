Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXGN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $538.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,835. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

