Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 7,987 Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 388,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 195,487 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 166,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 55,626 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $27,145.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,907.22. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $476.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.16. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.53). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.00 million.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

