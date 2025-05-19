Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 218,119 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,119 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $2,154,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2,487.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 146,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 140,440 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 60,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GTES stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.23. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

