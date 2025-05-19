Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $214,000 Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $20.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $262.47 million, a PE ratio of -103.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

Aviat Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.