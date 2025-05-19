Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $235,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in CF Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $87.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

