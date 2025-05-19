Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,414,000 after buying an additional 1,092,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,972,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,665,000 after buying an additional 611,209 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,081,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,853,000 after buying an additional 556,761 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,709,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,594,000 after buying an additional 530,771 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMKR. B. Riley lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.0%

AMKR opened at $19.73 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.78%.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

