Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,668 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 810.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $77.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

INDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

