Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Up 100% – Here’s What Happened

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 100% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,263,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,608% from the average session volume of 73,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Inomin Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

