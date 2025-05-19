iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $141.00 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $142.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average is $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.27.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

